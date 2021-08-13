How to Invest in Private Equity and Whether You Should

The vast majority of investing is done within the public market—the stock market. However, some of the best investment opportunities can be found outside of the public market. The private market includes alternative investments like private equity, private lending, venture capital , and private real estate. Private equity is a growing sector of the investment landscape and activity in private equity has been heating up. However, the private market isn't as accessible. So, how can everyday investors tap into private equity and capitalize from it?

What is private equity?

Private equity is ownership in an entity that isn't publicly listed or traded. Private equity is a form of investment capital that usually comes from high-net-worth individuals and firms that purchase equity stakes in private companies. These investors can also purchase control of publicly traded companies and take them private and off the stock exchanges.

The private market is comprised of institutional investors like pension funds and brokerages as well as large private equity firms funded by established investors. Because private equity requires significant capital, most of the market is controlled by investors with deep pockets.

High net worth and institutional investors gravitate towards private equity investments. These funds become essential capital for early-stage, high-risk start-ups and can help boost the economy in a specific sector. This can also include pension plans, large university endowments, and small family practices.

