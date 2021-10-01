Why Cardano Looks Like a Good Buy in October

September 2021 was a tough month for many cryptocurrencies, with regulatory scrutiny of DeFi projects and China’s cryptocurrency transaction ban weighing on crypto prices. Will cryptos recover? Which is the best cryptocurrency to buy in October?

Many people got rich from investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum early. Although Bitcoin is currently about 30 percent below its $65,000 peak, the crypto still boasts lifetime returns of almost 60,000,000 percent—if you had invested just $10 in Bitcoin in its early years, you would have about $600 million in your account right now. Such blockbuster returns have inspired many investors to seek the next cryptocurrency to explode.