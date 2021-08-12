Ripple (XRP) Still Trades 70% Below Its Peak—Time to Buy the Dip?

Many eyes are on Ripple (XRP) right now as the altcoin continues to climb. XRP's price has gained more than 10 percent in the past 24 hours to trade above $1. The crypto has accumulated gains of nearly 40 percent over the past week and more than 300 percent since January. Why is Ripple (XRP) going up now and what’s the price prediction?

Ripple Labs provides blockchain-based payment technology. Its clients include banks and other financial service providers. Its goal is to facilitate fast and cheap international money transfers. Ripple’s official crypto token is XRP, which serves as a bridge currency in the transactions that Ripple enables.

Why is Ripple (XRP) going up?

If you’re assessing Ripple’s price prediction to see if it could be a good investment, you might want to get to the bottom of what’s driving the crypto right now. The soaring XRP price can be attributed to several factors that have excited investors.

For example, Ripple continues to win over more customers for its international payment technology. The company announced on Aug. 10 that South Korea’s leading remittance provider GME Remittance will use its technology to support its transfers to Thailand. The GME Remittance partnership comes on the heels of Ripple’s deal with Japan’s remittance provider SBI Remit to speed up money transfers to the Philippines.

XRP price has also surged as Ripple appears to corner the SEC in their legal dispute. The SEC sued Ripple and its executives on allegations of violating securities regulations. However, the agency has refused to turn over certain documents to Ripple’s defense team despite the court’s order to do so. Some investors are speculating that Ripple might win the case and that XRP token price could explode as a result.

