Ripple Price Prediction: Where Will XRP Crypto Be in 2025?

Ripple’s XRP token still trades under $1 but it has made some great moves recently. It’s up nearly 10 percent in the past 24 hours and almost 30 percent in the past week. What’s the XRP crypto price prediction and how high can it go?

Ripple Labs is a crypto payments company. Its technology has been adopted by banks and other financial service providers to facilitate quick international money transfers at lower costs than conventional methods. XRP token is its official cryptocurrency.

The Philippines is the third-largest destination for money transfers from Japan. However, Japan has among the highest remittance costs in the world. The demand for low-cost remittance services is high in Japan and that bodes well for XRP token’s prospects as a bridge currency.

The token’s rise follows Ripple’s announcement of a Japan-Philippines remittance partnership. Japan’s money transfers company SBI Remit and the Philippines’ mobile payments service Coins.ph will use Ripple’s solution to facilitate faster and cheaper remittances from Japan to the Philippines. The XRP token will be used as a bridge currency in that arrangement.

Is Ripple expected to go up more?

XRP crypto still has several potential catalysts that could drive it higher. There's still more room for Ripple to grow its payments business in Asia-Pacific and that would result in more demand for the XRP token.

There have been talks about Ripple entering a payments deal with Apple as the iPhone maker tries to expand its services business. If a partnership with Apple materializes, it could deliver a huge boost to XRP's price. Also, a recent Amazon job listing suggests that the e-commerce giant might be interested in crypto payments.

If Amazon is seeking crypto payments partners, Ripple would be a strong candidate. A deal with Amazon would benefit XRP's price. The conflict with the SEC has been an overhang on XRP crypto. Resolving that issue should free the token to sprint higher.

Considering the bright prospects of Ripple’s payments business in the Asia region, many investors will see the current price as an opportunity to buy the dip. At the current price, XRP trades 80 percent below its all-time high.