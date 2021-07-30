Is Stellar Lumens Crypto a Buy as Rival Ripple (XRP) Breaks Out?

Although XLM crypto is sharply off its all-time high, it still has many happy investors. For example, those who invested in Stellar Lumens at the beginning of 2021 have almost doubled their money. That is many times better than what stock investors have generated as the S&P 500 is up only 18 percent over the same period. Longtime Stellar investors are even happier. The crypto has returned more than 13,000 percent over the past five years.