Top 10 Stocks in the ARKK Innovation ETF for Investors to Consider

The ARKK holds 715,303 shares of Shopify Inc. Class A stock with a market value of more than $1.13 billion. The e-commerce company makes up 4.93 percent of the ARKK portfolio. Bolstered by the rise of online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopify’s revenue grew over 110 percent for the first quarter of 2021 over the same time last year.