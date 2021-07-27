Top 10 Stocks in the ARKK Innovation ETF for Investors to Consider

Top 10 Stocks in the ARKK Innovation ETF for Investors to ConsiderBy Danielle Letenyei
Jul. 27 2021, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
If you’re interested in innovation, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) might be a place for you to invest your money. What stocks are in the ARKK ETF?
The fund, started in 2014 by fund manager Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management, has a portfolio of between 35 and 55 holdings and net assets of $25.52 billion. ARKK focuses its investments on disruptors in the technology industry.
Here are the top 10 holdings of the ARKK ETF and why investors should consider them.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
The electric car maker Tesla accounts for the largest part of the ARKK holdings at over 10 percent of the portfolio. The ETF holds over 3.58 million shares with a market value of over $2.35 billion.
Roku Inc. (ROKU)
Over 6.6 percent of the ARKK holdings are in the video streaming business Roku. The ETF holds more than 3.17 million shares at a market value of over $1.52 billion. For the first quarter of 2021, Roku reported over $574 million in revenue—a 79 percent increase over the same period last year.
Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)
The largest telemedicine company in the U.S., Teladoc Health serves about 400 million members in 130 countries. The company makes up almost 5.6 percent of the ARKK portfolio with over 8.56 million shares at a market value of almost $1.3 billion.
Square Inc. (SQ)
Online financial services company Square accounts for 5.27 percent of the ARKK ETF. The fund has over 4.6 million shares with a market value above $1.2 billion. The revenues for the first quarter of 2021 have jumped by over 266 percent for the company compared to the same period last year.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP)
The ARKK holds 715,303 shares of Shopify Inc. Class A stock with a market value of more than $1.13 billion. The e-commerce company makes up 4.93 percent of the ARKK portfolio. Bolstered by the rise of online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopify’s revenue grew over 110 percent for the first quarter of 2021 over the same time last year.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
Another company fueled by the pandemic-forced quarantines, Zoom Video Communications accounts for 4.75 percent of the ARKK holdings. The fund has over 2.9 million shares in Zoom at a market value of more than $1.08 billion.
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
The ARKK fund has almost 4.3 million shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase, which represents 4.59 percent of its total holdings. The market value of the funds’ shares amounts to more than $1.05 billion.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO)
Almost 4 percent of the ARKK fund is invested in cloud communications platform as a service company Twilio. The fund has more than 2.29 million shares with a market value of over $915 million.
Unity Software Inc. (U)
Video game software developer Unity Software accounts for 3.86 percent of the ARKK portfolio. The fund holds more than 8.57 million shares at a market value of over $886 million. Originally called Over the Edge Entertainment, Unity is a Danish company founded in 2004.
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Popular music streaming service Spotify rounds out the top 10 holdings in the ARKK ETF at 3.47 percent of the portfolio. The fund holds over 3.3 million shares of Spotify at a market value of over $795 million.