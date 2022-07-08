"America's Stonehenge" Known as the Georgia Guidestones Had to be Demolished — Here's Why

Kandiss Taylor, who lost to incumbent Brian Kemp, said she would destroy it if she was elected. She claimed the stones were satanic and a representative of a "Luciferian Cabal." A quick search of photos of the stones shows they have been graffitied with phrases saying:

"Infowars"

"We are worshipping the creation and not the creator, we are fools."

"God is a superstition."

One of the stones even had an upside-down pentagram on it.