CERN v. TikTok — Will There Be a Portal or a Massive Energy Study on July 5?

The first video in the compilation urges those watching to put July 5 on their calendar because CERN will be colliding particles at the highest rate they ever have before. Immediately following that video, is an untitled one where a man by the name of Dr. Thomas Horn says, "One of CERN's goals is to recreate Jacob's Ladder and reopen a portal that is said to have existed between Earth, Mars, Venus, and Saturn when the planets were in alignment many years ago."