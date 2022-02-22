Warren Buffett Probably Isn't a Dogecoin Fan Despite Nubank Shares

In my opinion that isn't the case because Nubank is the largest neobank in Latin America and Buffett is trying to get exposure in the fintech space. Nubank has some indirect exposure to cryptocurrency, which doesn’t mean that the “Oracle of Omaha” was drawn to this part of its portfolio. In fact, Munger cleared the air around the rumors and told Yahoo Finance, “I don't think it's good that our country is going crazy over bitcoin and its ilk.” He added, “I hate it.”