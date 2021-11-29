Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Dies From Cancer: What’s His Net Worth?

Virgil Abloh was a well-known American fashion designer and entrepreneur. He founded Off-White, a Milan-based label, in 2012 and served as the CEO. From 2018 until his death in 2021, Abloh was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. He died on Nov. 28 from a rare form of cancer. He had been battling the disease privately for two years. His net worth is estimated to be around $100 million