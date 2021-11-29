Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Dies From Cancer: What’s His Net Worth?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Nov. 29 2021, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who founded Off-White, died on Nov. 28 from cancer. He was 41 years old. Apart from founding Off-White, he was also a star designer at French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) whose chairman Bernard Arnault is among the richest people globally. Here are the key details about Abloh's personal life and net worth.
Virgil Abloh
Founder Off-White
Net worth: $100 million (estimated)
Virgil Abloh was a well-known American fashion designer and entrepreneur. He founded Off-White, a Milan-based label, in 2012 and served as the CEO. From 2018 until his death in 2021, Abloh was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. He died on Nov. 28 from a rare form of cancer. He had been battling the disease privately for two years. His net worth is estimated to be around $100 million
Several celebrities and businesspeople have expressed their condolences following Abloh’s death. Off-White also released a condolence message for its founder.
What kind of cancer did Virgil Abloh have?
Abloh died from cardiac angiosarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer where a tumor develops in the heart. He had been battling cancer for two years. On Nov. 28, Abloh's family confirmed his death on his Instagram account. Abloh had kept his cancer battle private.
Virgil Abloh was married with children
Abloh married Shannon Abloh in 2009 and they had two children—Lowe and Grey. He's also survived by his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh and sister Edwina Abloh. Abloh was born on Sep. 30, 1980, in Rockford, Ill. His parents are immigrants from Ghana.
In 2002, Abloh graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in civil engineering. Later, he received a Master of Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. While at the institute, he launched a fashion blog called “The Brilliance.”
Shannon Abloh is successful in her own right.
Abloh met his wife when they were in high school and they dated for a decade before getting engaged. According to Zoom Info, Shannon is the Program Manager & Supervisor at Monster Worldwide. She was born in 1981 and previously served as the media planner and account manager at Yahoo!
LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault issued a condolence message.
“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Arnault said in a release. Abloh was among the few black designers with LVMH. He was also the first African American who served as the artistic director at LVMH.
Virgil Abloh had a net worth of $100 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Abloh has a net worth of $100 million and his base salary at LVMH was $10 million per year. In 2018, he was named as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear ready wear line. In July 2021, LVMH took a majority 60 percent stake in Off-White. However, the company didn't disclose the amount that it paid for the stake.
Virgil Abloh partnered with several brands during his career.
Abloh partnered with several brands and celebrities during his career. He has worked with companies including Nike and Ikea. He was also a former creative director for Kanye West.
Virgil Abloh created his wealth through his earnings
Abloh's wealth is tied directly to his earnings from LVMH and the stake sale in Off-White. Abloh faced controversy in 2020 after he criticized the looting after the killing of George Floyd. Many people saw it as a sign that Abloh was more worried about shops getting vandalized than the unfortunate death of a Black man in what was brazen police brutality.