GoFundMe Users Donated More Than $2.3 Million to George Floyd’s Daughter

Though no amount of money could make up for what she lost, George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd at least has financial support from more than 63,000 GoFundMe donations. George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin—then a Minneapolis Police officer—kneeled on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds . Nearly 11 months later, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. And in June 2021, the former cop was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

In a video played at Chavin’s sentencing, Gianna, then 7, said that she asks about her father all the time, reports NPR. One of her questions: “How did my dad get hurt?” She also said that her father is still with her in spirit, and she described what she wants to do when she’s reunited with her father someday. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride,” she said. “We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”