GoFundMe Users Donated More Than $2.3 Million to George Floyd’s Daughter

GoFundMe Users Donated More Than $2.3 Million to George Floyd’s DaughterBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 13 2021, Published 6:51 a.m. ET
Though no amount of money could make up for what she lost, George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd at least has financial support from more than 63,000 GoFundMe donations. George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin—then a Minneapolis Police officer—kneeled on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Nearly 11 months later, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. And in June 2021, the former cop was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
In a video played at Chavin’s sentencing, Gianna, then 7, said that she asks about her father all the time, reports NPR. One of her questions: “How did my dad get hurt?” She also said that her father is still with her in spirit, and she described what she wants to do when she’s reunited with her father someday. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride,” she said. “We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”
A GoFundMe campaign for Gianna raised $2.35 million.
In June 2020, Tiffany Lee of Stewart Trial Attorneys organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Official Gianna Floyd Fund. “Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad,” Lee wrote. “In addition, their family has lost their provider and will no doubt suffer financial hardship after this tragic loss.”
Lee continued: “As a community, we want to come together in this time of need and assist Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, by donating whatever we can to help provide mental and grief counseling for George Floyd’s youngest child [and] lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist Roxie (Gianna's mother) in providing for their child’s continued well-being and education.” By the time the fundraiser ended, users had donated $2,355,320 in more than 63,000 donations.
Meanwhile, a separate GoFundMe campaign—set up by George’s brother, Philonise Floyd—raised $14,722,400 for the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund. A portion of that fund was earmarked for the benefit and care of George’s children, according to The Hill.
Kanye West and Barbara Streisand also sent gifts to Gianna
Additionally, in June 2020, rapper Kanye West made a $2 million donation to George’s family and the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, two other victims of police violence. As part of that donation, West set up a 529 education plan to fully cover Gianna’s college tuition, according to CNN.
Texas Southern University in Houston also offered Gianna a full-ride scholarship, should she decide to attend the school, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority offered Gianna and two of George’s grandchildren full scholarships to the historically black college or university (HBCU) of their choice, according to Entertainment Weekly.
In June 2020, Gianna also revealed on Instagram that she had received an undisclosed amount of Disney stock from singer Barbra Streisand, who sent the young girl a letter and two of her albums as well.