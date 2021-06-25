Logo
Home > Financials
Ben Crump
Source: Getty

Ben Crump Has Made a Fortune as a High-Profile Civil Rights Attorney

By

Jun. 25 2021, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

The fight for racial justice and equity has become front-and-center over the last year or so. One of the most prevalent faces through it all has been the man tasked with representing those involved in some of the most horrific police brutality cases in U.S. history. Attorney Ben Crump has represented significant figures of the Black Lives Matter movement, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and has made quite a name for himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Crump is a deeply respected member of his community and a social justice advocate, it's fair to assume that the slew of high-profile legal cases he has been involved in over the years (many of which have ended in his side's victory) have netted him a serious net worth. So, what exactly is Crump's net worth? Here are all of the known details.

Ben Crump
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

Ben Crump's net worth is in the millions.

According to Exact Net Worth, Crump has made a substantial fortune through his work as a lawyer. The valuator pegs his fortune at somewhere around $5 million—an amount accrued through his work on major injury and civil rights cases over the years.

Often regarded by supporters as "Black America's Attorney General," Crump is the owner and founder of his own law firm, Ben Crump Law. As for his victories, representing George Floyd's family ended in a $27 million settlement, while Breonna Taylor's case was resolved at $12 million to be paid out to her family.

Article continues below advertisement

A graduate of both South Plantation High School in Plantation, Fla., as well as Florida State University, Crump worked hard through his educational career. By 1995, Crump earned his Juris Doctor degree.

Although he studied general criminal law, Crump's inclination to take cases over civil rights made him a prominent face in the field and eventually a household name among Black Lives Matter supporters. Now in his own firm, Crump is known for being the best at what he does.

Article continues below advertisement

According to his website, "Mr. Crump and his firm’s attorneys are all devoted to advocating for the voiceless of our society whenever or whatever kind of harm may have befallen them. From personal injury, labor and employment matters, class actions, and other lawsuits, our attorneys are dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for their actions."

The star lawyer's first big-time case took place back in 2002. He was the legal counsel for Genie McMeans Jr.’s family, who were fighting in court after Genie was shot and killed by a white state trooper during a traffic stop. The successful way he handled that situation formed the foundation for Crump's notoriety as a top civil rights representative.

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

Elon Musk Doesn’t Have a Public TikTok, Fan Found Out the Hard Way

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Have Been Friends for 30 Years

How Ursula Burns Beat the Odds and Made Her Billions

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.