Ben Crump Has Made a Fortune as a High-Profile Civil Rights Attorney

The fight for racial justice and equity has become front-and-center over the last year or so. One of the most prevalent faces through it all has been the man tasked with representing those involved in some of the most horrific police brutality cases in U.S. history. Attorney Ben Crump has represented significant figures of the Black Lives Matter movement, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and has made quite a name for himself.

Although Crump is a deeply respected member of his community and a social justice advocate, it's fair to assume that the slew of high-profile legal cases he has been involved in over the years (many of which have ended in his side's victory) have netted him a serious net worth. So, what exactly is Crump's net worth? Here are all of the known details.

Ben Crump's net worth is in the millions.

According to Exact Net Worth, Crump has made a substantial fortune through his work as a lawyer. The valuator pegs his fortune at somewhere around $5 million—an amount accrued through his work on major injury and civil rights cases over the years.

Often regarded by supporters as "Black America's Attorney General," Crump is the owner and founder of his own law firm, Ben Crump Law. As for his victories, representing George Floyd's family ended in a $27 million settlement, while Breonna Taylor's case was resolved at $12 million to be paid out to her family.

A graduate of both South Plantation High School in Plantation, Fla., as well as Florida State University, Crump worked hard through his educational career. By 1995, Crump earned his Juris Doctor degree. Although he studied general criminal law, Crump's inclination to take cases over civil rights made him a prominent face in the field and eventually a household name among Black Lives Matter supporters. Now in his own firm, Crump is known for being the best at what he does.

According to his website, "Mr. Crump and his firm’s attorneys are all devoted to advocating for the voiceless of our society whenever or whatever kind of harm may have befallen them. From personal injury, labor and employment matters, class actions, and other lawsuits, our attorneys are dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for their actions."