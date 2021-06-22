Elon Musk Doesn’t Have a Public TikTok, Fan Found Out the Hard Way

In a story that sounds straight out of Catfish, a TikTok user named Kyle Young thought Musk was going to give him a Tesla if he shared footage of himself eating a slice of pizza backwards for 420 straight days on his @foodthewrongway account, with 420 being one of Musk’s favorite numbers .

Young started the challenge on March 11, and as he posted daily videos, @elonmuskdad cheered him on in the comments. “Either day 420, or you getting to 420 pounds, whichever comes first,” @elonmuskdad wrote in the comments earlier this month, according to Newsweek.

In another comment, @elonmuskdad wrote, “I'm ready for day 420! Next pizza, extra, extra cheese.” And then, “I will personally meet with you and give you the Tesla on day 420! On 4/20/22.”