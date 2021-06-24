How Ursula Burns Beat the Odds and Made Her Billions

Burns was married to Lloyd Fitzgerlad Beans. They got married in 1988 and lived in New York. He passed away in his home in Brighton in January 2019. Beans also worked at Xerox. Burns has a daughter named Melissa and a stepson Malcolm.

In 2021, Burns published her memoir, Where You Are Is Not Who You Are. In the book, she explains how you don’t need silver spoons or other privileges to change communities or even the world. She mentions, “I always push against this zero-sum game theory that we are playing right now, that I can only make it if I take it from you. It's so untrue. She also said, “My life is proof that that's not the case.”