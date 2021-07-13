Why Out-of-State Tuition Can Be Triple the Price of In-State Tuition

To give you a sense of the disparity, we can look at some figures. College Counselor Services reports that the highest in-state tuition, charged by the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, is $17,772. Meanwhile, the highest out-of-state tuition is the $42,184 charged by the University of Virginia.

Nationwide notes that students who live close to the state border can sometimes get savings on their out-of-state tuition. Also, a student who has lived in the same state as their desired school for at least a year can sometimes get in-state tuition by showing proof of residency and agreeing to reside in that state indefinitely. However, schools might not offer lower-cost tuition if they find that the student’s parents live out of state.