Top EV Maintenance Tips — How to Make Your Car Last Longer

The most expensive part of an electric vehicle is the battery. If you try to replace your broken EV battery and it's out of the warranty, it could cost you more than $20,000. Therefore, the most important EV maintenance tip is that you should take good care of your battery. High temperatures can damage the battery. If you’re driving in the summer, make sure your car doesn’t get overheated. A simple action like parking your car in a cool area can help.