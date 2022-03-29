Why Selling Tesla Shares Before Its Stock Split May Not Be a Good Idea

When a stock split causes the value of shares to fall, this allows people to invest in the company at a lower price, which adds much more liquidity to the business. For example, if a company has its shares currently priced at $100 and it does a 2-for-1 stock split, the stock falls to $50. People who already held shares in the company now hold double the amount of shares. The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 and 3-for-1, but some companies might make the ratios even bigger.