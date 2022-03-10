Why Musk Won’t Be a 'Copycat' and Announce a Tesla Stock Split

Tesla stock has rallied spectacularly since October 2019. Overall, 2020 was a phenomenal year for the Musk-run company and it gained over 740 percent. It continued the good run in 2021 and gained over 50 percent. The stock has looked weak in 2022 amid the sell-off in growth stocks. While Tesla stock has come off its 2022 lows, it's still in the red for the year.