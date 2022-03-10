Why Musk Won’t Be a 'Copycat' and Announce a Tesla Stock Split

Why Musk Won’t Be a 'Copycat' and Announce a Tesla Stock SplitBy Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Mar. 10 2022, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
For the last few years, investors have been calling on Amazon to split its stock. The company has finally announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Over the last two years, several leading U.S. tech companies have gone for a stock split. Will Tesla be the next company to announce a stock split?
For Amazon, this is the fourth stock split in its history and the first one since 1999. Importantly, the split comes less than a year after Jeff Bezos quit as the company’s CEO. While Bezos avoided calls to split the stock, his successor Andy Jassy seems to have found them hard to resist.
Why is Amazon splitting its stock?
Amazon stock underperformed badly in 2021 and was the worst-performing FAANG stock with low single-digit returns. The dismal price action might have prompted the company to go for a stock split. With a lower absolute stock price, more retail investors might be inclined to invest in the stock. Also, it might be a candidate to get included in the Dow Jones Index.
What happens when a stock is split?
When a company splits its stock, its outstanding share count goes up. Talking of Amazon, it has 508.8 million outstanding shares, according to Yahoo Finance. After the company completes its stock split, the outstanding share count would rise by 20x.
The stock price would also drop though. Theoretically, the stock should drop by 95 percent so that the market cap remains the same. Practically, the stock price generally goes up on the split announcement and then again when the split actually happens.
What companies are due for a stock split?
Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares are the most expensive shares in the U.S. However, the company might not split the stock as it already has a lower-priced Class B share. After the split announcements from Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon, both of which were legit split candidates, the following companies also look overdue for a stock split.
- NVR
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Seaboard
- Booking Holdings
While there isn't a set rule for a stock split, companies whose stock trades above $1,000 should ideally consider a split. While a split doesn't change a company’s fundamental value, it helps increase liquidity.
Tesla announced a stock split in 2020.
Tesla is possibly the most popular stock among retail investors. It's among the top trending stocks on Reddit group WallStreetBets. The company also realizes the importance of its vast and loyal retail stockholder base and announced a stock split in 2020.
After stock splits from Alphabet and now Amazon, whose founder Bezos isn't exactly friendly with Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, many expect Tesla to also announce a stock split.
Will Tesla announce a stock split in 2022?
Tesla stock has rallied spectacularly since October 2019. Overall, 2020 was a phenomenal year for the Musk-run company and it gained over 740 percent. It continued the good run in 2021 and gained over 50 percent. The stock has looked weak in 2022 amid the sell-off in growth stocks. While Tesla stock has come off its 2022 lows, it's still in the red for the year.
Tesla announced the split on August 11, 2020, after the close of markets. The stock closed around $1,374 on the day. The company made a post-split high of $1,243.49 in 2021 but now trades below $900.
It looks highly unlikely that Tesla would do a stock split immediately given the current stock prices. Also, considering the Musk-Bezos rivalry, where Musk had once mocked Bezos as a “copycat,” Musk might not go for an immediate split.
However, if the momentum in Tesla stock sustains and the stock again surges, the company might consider a stock split. For now, we can pretty much rule out a split.