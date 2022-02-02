Could Alphabet’s (GOOG) Stock Split Mean a Dow Reshuffle?

Many large stocks are splitting their stock to make them more affordable for the masses. In 2021, Nvidia did a 4-for-1 stock split. Pfizer also split its stock last year, while Apple and Tesla split their stock in 2020. Following the trend, Alphabet (GOOG) announced on Feb. 1 that it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1. And on Feb. 2, after Alphabet’s split announcement and strong Q4 earnings, its stock rose 10 percent in premarket trading. When will Google stock split?