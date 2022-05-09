Ford Sells 8 Million Rivian Shares Ahead of EV Company's Q2 Earnings

Ford and JPMorgan are the two notable names to sell Rivian shares, but you can expect other IPO investors to follow suit. The shares were priced at $78 at the time of the IPO, and they’re now priced at around $23.35 after falling nearly 75 percent. Investors in the public offering would have been more than happy if they were able to sell their shares when Rivian stock reached $179 in November. After that month, like many stocks, Rivian stock fell tremendously after its first month on the market.