Buy Castor Maritime (CTRM) Stock, Play Uptrend in Global Economy

Castor Maritime (CTRM) stock has been very volatile in 2021. It's still up 72 percent YTD even though it has dropped 83 percent from its 52-week highs. Is it too late to buy CTRM stock or should you add this penny shipping name to your portfolio?

Castor Maritime has been on an acquisition spree. The company has announced the acquisition of several vessels. It has a fleet of 26 vessels on a fully delivered basis, according to the most recent update, which is up four-fold from what it had at the end of 2020.

What happened to Castor Maritime stock?

There have been several developments related to Castor Maritime stock over the last few weeks. It announced a ten-for-one reverse stock split that became effective on May 28. The stock fell on the reverse stock split announcement. However, it became a necessity for the company to meet the minimum listing requirements as the stock price was below $1.

Source: TIKR CTRM stock versus 50 and 200-day SMA

On June 3, CTRM released its earnings for the first quarter of 2021, which showed that it posted a net profit of $1.1 million in the quarter. In the first five months of 2021, it has raised $33.3 million as debt and $252.5 million as equity, which has helped fuel its expansion spree.

CTRM stock jumped on the earnings announcement but closed down almost 10 percent the next day as the rally in meme stocks seemed to lose momentum. Other penny meme names like Zomedica and Naked Brands also tumbled on June 4 after rising sharply in the previous few trading sessions.