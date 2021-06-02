Best Shipping Stocks to Buy Now Amid the Rebound

Since the container rates are expected to trend higher in the future, Maersk Navios Partners (NYSE:NMM), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), and Matson (NYSE:MATX) seem like good bets on the sector. While these stocks have risen along with shipping rates, their ascent doesn’t seem to be over yet.

The dry bulk sector has just started picking up with the Baltic Dry Index already hitting new highs on higher dry bulk rates. While China is the driving engine behind rising commodity demand right now, the rest of the world should pick up going forward. In the dry bulk space, Star Bulk Carriers, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Navios Maritime Partners seem set for a winning haul.