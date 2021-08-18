Tilray Goes SNDL's Way and Bets on Marijuana Legalization With MedMen

Tilray is looking at shareholder approval to increase its authorized share count to complete the MedMen transaction and to look at other strategic acquisitions. The company is targeting revenues of $4 billion by fiscal 2024. To put that in context, analysts don’t expect Tilray to post $1 billion in revenues even by fiscal 2023.

A large part of the growth that Simon is targeting might come from acquisitions. This would invariably mean dilution since the company would have to issue new shares to finance the acquisitions. However, if the company can come up with accretive acquisitions that have synergies, TLRY stock would turn out to be a winner in the long term.