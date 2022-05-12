Experts Say the Great Resignation Will Last Forever: “There Is No Going Back”

Melissa Dexter, the chief people officer at Uprise Health, also said that the Great Resignation is “going to last forever.”

“It’s not just a period of time,” Dexter said, talking to Forbes in February. “The way in which we work and how people perceive work has changed — there is no going back. Because of the pandemic, employees today are more aware than ever of their mental health needs, and employers now know they need to provide support and time away in order to keep employees happy and healthy.”