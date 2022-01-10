Why 2021 Is Being Called the Year of the 'Great Resignation'

According to the report, the quit rate in 2021 is the highest ever. The main industries that are seeing high quit rates are hospitality and retail. Kimbrough said, “It may not just be worth it… Americans are burnt out.” When looking at the most recent data on what sectors have open jobs, it shows 4.4 percent in education, 6.3 percent in retail, 8.2 percent in healthcare, and 8.9 percent in hotels and restaurants. People also started moving to different cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.