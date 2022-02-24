6 Celebrities Who Expanded Their Portfolios to Include Tequila Brands

Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock,” has shaken the spirits industry up with his tequila brand Teremana Tequila. At the beginning of Feb. 2022, Johnson announced via Instagram to his 299 million followers that his company was on track to sell 650,000 cases this year, though he had nearly reached that goal at the time of his posting. Although Teremana is just under two years old, Celebrity Net Worth estimates its value to be somewhere around $3.5 billion.