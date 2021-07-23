Want to Invest in Tequila? Here Are Companies to Check Out

If you’re looking to invest in tequila, perhaps you’re aware of the current rush on the agave-borne spirit, spurred in part by celebrities like George Clooney and Kendall Jenner launching their own tequila brands.

In fact, tequila is one of the fastest-growing distilled spirits in the world, so much so that agave suppliers have trouble keeping up with the demand, according to NPR’s The Indicator from Planet Money.