Tax Refund Lower Than What You Filed? Here Are Some Possible Reasons

To find out if you have an offset or if you have questions about an offset, contact the agency to which you owe the debt. For an agency address and phone number, call BFS’s TOP (Treasury Offset Program) call center. If you believe you don’t owe part or all of the debt, contact the agency shown on the notice. You should only contact the IRS if your original refund amount shown on the BFS offset notice differs from the refund amount shown on your tax return.