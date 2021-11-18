Where Will Sweetgreen (SG) Stock Be in 2025?

Whereas Sweetgreen has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is still losing significant money. At its current IPO price, Sweetgreen would be valued at around $3.4 billion, and based on its pro forma market cap, Sweetgreen’s 2020 price-to-sales multiple is 15.4x. To compare, Darden Restaurants and Chipotle Mexican Grill have next-12-month EV-to-sales multiples of 2.5x and 6.4x, respectively. Overall, investors may want to wait for now, as the Sweetgreen IPO looks expensive.