Sweetgreen Isn't Profitable—SEC Filing Debunks Claims

Upscale salad chain Sweetgreen has officially filed to go public with the SEC . In its registration filing, the company's profitability is on full display. Is Sweetgreen profitable like it claimed?

Based on data like revenue and adjusted EBITDA, it looks like Sweetgreen inflated the profitability claims for the press.

Last year, Sweetgreen also told reporters that its revenue was above $300 million in 2019.

From 2018–2019, the salad chain was featured in major publications like Forbes, Inc. and Eater, all of which said that the company was profitable.

In 2018, Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman responded to a question on a podcast about whether the company is profitable. He said, "We are."

About that revenue—Sweetgreen only made $274 million in revenue in 2019, which proves that an earlier claim is false.

In 2018, Sweetgreen reported losses of $31 million. In 2019, the losses hit $68 million. This data directly contradicts what Sweetgreen told reporters during the period.

What about Sweetgreen's adjusted EBITDA?

Salad adjusted EBITDA — srivats sivanandan (@srewats) October 28, 2021

The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is often a way for companies to inflate profitability. Sometimes, companies add a bunch of terms and conditions to the adjusted EBITDA to help them seem profitable even when they aren't. Uber is a prime example of an excessively adjusted EBITDA.

Sweetgreen was far enough from profitability that the company couldn't even use the adjusted EBITDA to feign it. According to the filing, Sweetgreen excludes "interest income, interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, impairment of long-lived assets, Spyce acquisition costs," and other expenses in its adjusted EBITDA.

In fiscal 2020, Sweetgreen's adjusted EBITDA margin was -49 percent or losses of $107,483.