What Are Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman's Political Views?

I have hated Sweetgreen since an incident many yrs ago when a manager/exec told me they no longer had the candied walnuts I liked because they weren’t healthy. When I said I still missed them, he replied “you want to be skinny and pretty don’t you?”

Sweetgreen is a health food chain , but the food Neman sells is also expensive. Much like Whole Foods, consumers who eat Sweetgreen meals are inevitably shopping at a premium. The lack of accessibility means that Sweetgreen is actually making it more difficult for people to eat healthy, not easier.

Plus, let's not forget that Sweetgreen's menu items aren't always as healthy as Neman claims. Meals can contain as much as 50 percent fat by calories, much higher than the 20–35 percent that adults are recommended to get. With salads costing as much as 13 times more money than a McDonald's burger, you'd think eaters would get more health for their buck.