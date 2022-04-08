Star Atlas: Opportunity for Investors to Buy Metaverse Crypto on the Dip

The highest Star Atlas crypto has reached is $0.28. It has pulled back about 90 percent from that peak. Some investors wonder whether they should buy the dip. The crypto’s maximum supply is capped at 36 billion tokens. If the metaverse game turns out to be a hit, Star Atlas crypto could explode to a $1 milestone. However, delays in releasing the game or a lackluster debut could dim the crypto’s prospects and cause it to crash.