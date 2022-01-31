SoFi Stadium Will Host Super Bowl LVI—Details on Its COVID-19 Policy

SoFi Stadium Will Host Super Bowl LVI—Details on Its COVID-19 PolicyBy Jennifer Farrington
Jan. 31 2022, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
In 2022, the NFL will hold Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which has public health officials worried. While many people are excited to see the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head in the Super Bowl, the event could potentially reverse the progress Los Angeles County has made in terms of its decline in COVID-19 cases.
Given the concern, what's SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 policy? How many people does the event expect to draw in?
SoFi Stadium is expecting a full house for Super Bowl LVI.
In 2022, SoFi Stadium will see an influx of fans attending Super Bowl LVI, despite surging COVID-19 cases. The venue, which is equipped to hold 70,240 guests, is projected to be at max capacity on Feb. 13 for the big game. In an effort to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, SoFi Stadium has implemented the following COVID-19 policy.
SoFi Stadium has a strict COVID-19 policy for guests ages 5 and up.
Any guests ages 5 and up entering SoFi Stadium must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. In order to be considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, you must have received all of the doses of your vaccine. Also, your final dose must have been administered 14 days prior to the event you’re attending.
If you choose to provide proof of a negative test, the PCR test must have been administered within the 48 hour period prior to the event. If you take an antigen test, it must be administered within 24 hours of the event and produce a negative result. Currently, SoFi Stadium isn't accepting at-home, self-administered tests. The test must have been administered by a licensed test provider or lab.
Anyone 18 years of age or older attending an event is also required to show a valid photo ID.
What's SoFi Stadium's COVID-19 policy for guests under the age of 5?
Currently, a COVID-19 vaccine hasn't been made available for children under the age of 5. There has been discussion of a vaccine becoming available for kids under 5 sometime in March 2022. Parents attending an event at SoFi Stadium with children under the age of 5 aren't required to provide proof of vaccination or show a negative test result for them.
Are face masks required to enter SoFi Stadium?
The Los Angeles County Health Order requires that you wear a mask at all times while attending an event at SoFi Stadium. Masks can only be removed when a person is actively eating or drinking. The mask policy applies to individuals of all ages, regardless of your vaccination status, according to the complex’s website.
Once you finish eating or drinking, you're required to put your mask back on.
How can guests prove their vaccination status when attending an event at SoFi Stadium?
If you’re going to be attending Super Bowl LVI or another event at SoFi Stadium, the following are acceptable forms of proof of full vaccination:
- Your physical vaccination card
- A photograph of your vaccination card stored on your phone or electronic device
- Documentation from a healthcare provider
All of the above-mentioned forms of proof must contain your name, the type of COVID-19 vaccine you received, and the date you had your last dose administered.