Starbucks Lifts Its COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Calls to Boycott Surge

Although Starbucks has decided to do away with its COVID-19 requirements, the company is reportedly still encouraging employees to get vaccinated and wear medical-grade masks instead of cloth masks to work. Culver said, “I want to emphasize that we continue to believe strongly in the spirit and intent of the mandate. Thank you to the more than 90 percent of partners who have already disclosed their vaccination status, and to the vast majority who are now fully vaccinated.”