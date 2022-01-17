Parents Face Severe Shortage of Similac Pro Total Comfort Baby Formula

Parents Face Severe Shortage of Similac Pro Total Comfort Baby FormulaBy Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Jan. 17 2022, Published 8:26 a.m. ET
There have been reports of intermittent shortages of several food products. Baby food products are in short supply and many parents have been struggling to find baby formula. There seems a severe shortage of Similac Pro Total Comfort as well, which is one of the most popular brands among parents.
Over the last two years, there have been frequent reports of shortages. Businesses are grappling with shortages of raw materials and several inputs from semiconductors to packaging materials have been in short supply. Many industries lost billions of dollars in sales in 2021 and the automotive and gadget industry were among the worst hit. While the automotive industry’s production loss is estimated to be upwards of $200 billion, Apple alone lost $6 billion in sales in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
The global food shortage has extended into 2022.
The food shortage situation seems to be extending into 2022 as well. Several food products like meats, eggs, canned food, pet food, Hot Cheetos, cream cheese, juice boxes, and Lunchables are in short supply.
Is there a Similac Pro Total Comfort shortage?
On social media, several parents have been asking about the Similac Pro Total Comfort shortage. There appears to be a severe shortage of the product. On Jan. 16, the product was out of stock on Amazon for delivery to New York. The shortage has been ongoing. Amazon suggests that parents look for alternatives because Similac Pro Total Comfort “is often out of stock.”
Parents seem to love Similac Pro Total Comfort.
Similac Pro Total Comfort has a rating of 4.8 on Amazon with 90 percent 5-star ratings. The product’s popularity could be one of the reasons it's in short supply.
Abbott produces Similac Pro Total Comfort.
Abbott produces Similac Pro Total Comfort. During the company’s earnings call for the third quarter of 2021 held in October 2021, while it didn't talk about the baby food product shortages, including Similac Pro Total Comfort, it said that it gained market share in its infant formula and toddler product portfolio.
Why is the food shortage situation getting worse?
The food shortage situation in the U.S. has only worsened over the last month. According to the Consumer Brands Association, around 12 percent of total consumer packaged goods are in short supply, which is higher than the 7 percent–10 percent range in normal times. What’s concerning is that 15 percent of food and beverages are out of stock.
The rising cases of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus have put pressure on the already strained U.S. supply chain. The labor shortage situation has gotten worse because more people are sick. The increasing truck driver shortage has also complicated the situation.
The recent negative weather conditions along the East Coast have impacted the supply chains. To add to the woes, some consumers have been hoarding food and staples amid frequent reports of shortages. The sights of empty supermarket shelves during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic still resonate in consumers’ minds.
There has been a perfect storm for the food supply chain in the U.S. Given the uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, it's tough to say when the food supply situation in the U.S. will get back to normal.