Parents Face Severe Shortage of Similac Pro Total Comfort Baby Formula

Over the last two years, there have been frequent reports of shortages. Businesses are grappling with shortages of raw materials and several inputs from semiconductors to packaging materials have been in short supply. Many industries lost billions of dollars in sales in 2021 and the automotive and gadget industry were among the worst hit. While the automotive industry’s production loss is estimated to be upwards of $200 billion, Apple alone lost $6 billion in sales in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.