As the Holiday Season Approaches, Hot Cheetos Are Becoming Hard To Find

Fans of Cheetos Crunchy Xxtra Flamin' Hot chips took to social media platforms to complain about the shortage of their favorite chips on store shelves of Walmart and Target. This shortage is mainly because of increased demand and tightening supply. There are labor shortages and supply chain challenges due to various problems, including rising energy prices and climate change affecting crops. A truck driver shortage is one reason for the difficulties in getting food products where they need to go.