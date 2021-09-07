Heavily Shorted Stocks That Have Short Squeeze Potential This Week

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) is a California-based sporting goods retailer. BGFV stock is up more than 450 percent over the last year, and the short-sellers have piled in. The same-store sales for the second quarter of 2021 were up 33.4 percent versus the second quarter of 2019, which indicates that the firm has now far exceeded its pre-pandemic levels. BGFV stock is an excellent short squeeze target as 72 percent of its float is sold short.