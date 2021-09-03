Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Stock Forecast 2025—More Downside Potential

It's difficult to predict a stock’s value four to five years down the line. This is especially true for a volatile stock like BBIG. The company's focus isn't clear. Vinco Ventures just entered the nascent NFT space and its success is far from certain. As already discussed, the company's fundamentals don’t inspire much confidence for a long-term investment case for the stock. Therefore, as opposed to an upside, the stock might have a downside even in the long term.