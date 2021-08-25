XELA and Other Potential Short Squeeze Targets After AMC and GME

Clover Health has nearly 19 percent of its float shorted. While this isn’t much, there are other catalysts that could make it the next short squeeze target for Redditors. Clover is trending on the forum. After the steep price fall, most of the short-term negatives already seemed to be priced in the stock. Clover's potential addressable market is huge and forecasted to grow to $590 billion by 2025 from $270 billion in 2019. Also, the company's market share is growing much faster than most of its peers. Its long-term fundamentals and strong outlook could provide another lease on life to the stock, which could accelerate with the Reddit push.