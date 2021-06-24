Workhorse (WKHS) Stock’s Near-Term Upside Remains Amid Reddit Pump

After WKHS’s recent run-up, the question now arises, how high can the stock go? It's difficult to say how high a stock can go after the meme crowd takes a fancy to it. After WallStreetBets started pumping AMC Entertainment for the second time in May, any price prediction fell short. There isn't much fundamental basis for the stock surge after retail investors influenced by social media take to buying it. Based on the sizable short interest and the recent appeal by the company for the USPS contract award, the near-term outlook for the stock looks strong.