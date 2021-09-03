When Will AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Hit $100?

On Sep. 1, Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon downgraded AMC stock to "sell," warning that a slow recovery in the movie theater business will drag the stock down. The analyst has a target price of $6 for the stock, which indicates an 86 percent downside. Other challenges for the company, according to Beynon, include its high debt and fixed expenses, such as rent obligations. AMC is more than $5 billion in debt after raising capital to keep its business afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.