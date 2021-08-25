AMC’s Stock Forecast: How High Can It Go on Reddit Short Squeeze?

Apes have been diligently holding AMC stock while waiting for the mother of all short squeezes. In the short term, the stock might rise more as a result of a classic short squeeze. As the stock price increases, shorts are forced to cover their bets even quicker, which results in a stock price surge. This cycle will continue until the short interest falls to more reasonable levels. Also, AMC apes continued to push the agenda for the SEC to review dark pool activities for the stock. Any SEC move in the direction of regulatory scrutiny might be a bullish catalyst.