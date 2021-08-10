AMC Beat Q2 Earnings, Possible Short Squeeze in the Stock

Traders on social media platforms are still waiting for a turnaround in AMC stock and hoping for a short squeeze after the movie theater chain released a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $444.7 million compared to $18.9 million in the same quarter last year. AMC also reported an adjusted EPS of -$0.71 compared to -$5.44 in the second quarter of 2020. Wall Street expected the company to report an adjusted EPS of -$0.94 on revenue of $382.3 million.