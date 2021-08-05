Crispin Odey's Hedge Fund Has Taken a Short Position Against AMC

London hedge fund firm Odey Asset Management has bet against the shares of cinema chain AMC Entertainment. Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater chain has been at the center of the financial world for most of 2021 as one of the biggest “meme stocks.” Alongside GameStop and Blackberry, AMC shares have been the favorite of Reddit users because it was heavily shorted. Crispin Odey’s hedge fund has taken another short position despite the buying activity towards AMC shares.