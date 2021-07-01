Reddit Keeps Pumping AMC Stock, $100 Level Is Possible

Currently, AMC stock is being driven by Reddit and other social media-influenced retail crowds. On June 2, AMC stock hit a 52-week high of $62.55 after registering a 95 percent gain in a single day. The rally was driven by retail investors, many of whom are active on Reddit’s subgroup WallStreetBets. At $57 right now, the stock isn't trading very far from its 52-week high level. Retail investors are bidding the stock price up to generate a short squeeze, which will further multiply their gains.