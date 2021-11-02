Logo
Joe Manchin
Senator Joe Manchin Holds Out On Democratic Bill—What's His Net Worth Today?

By

Nov. 2 2021, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

A senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, has the potential to derail the hopes of Democrats and Joe Biden for a successful vote on their $1.85 trillion proposal. Although top Congressional leaders have been working to create compromises to secure the passage of their social policy and climate change bill, Sen. Manchin continues to be a holdout.

Joe Manchin

U.S. Senator from West Virginia

Net worth: $5 million

Senator Joe Manchin has served in the U.S. Senate for the state of West Virginia since 2010. Prior to that, he held the office of the governor of West Virginia for six years and secretary of state from 2000 to 2004.

Born: Aug. 24, 1947

Education: West Virginia University

Spouse: Gayle (Connelly) Manchin

Children: Heather, Joseph IV, and Brooke

Senator Manchin speaking on Nov. 1 about his reservations on the Democratic proposal.

Senator Joe Manchin’s political career

In 1982, Manchin was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he served until 1986. From 1986 to 1992, he served as a West Virginia Senator for the 14th district, followed by a term from 1992 to 1996 serving the 13th district of the state.

After a failed campaign for governor in 1996, Manchin served as West Virginia’s secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. Senator Manchin won his bid for the office of governor of West Virginia, holding that office from 2005 until 2010, when he ran to take Sen. Byrd’s vacated Senate seat.

The 74-year-old senator has been in his current office since 2010. He says that he is committed to working in a bipartisan manner, collaborating with Democrats and Republicans to bring real solutions, and serves on several committees.

Senator Manchin’s salary and net worth

Manchin earns an annual salary of $174,000 according to the base salary of U.S. Senators. In April 2021, his wife Gayle Manchin was confirmed to the post of federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, which pays $163,000 annually. His net worth may be about $5 million, according to Exactnetworth.com.

Joe Manchin with wife Gayle Manchin at a 2010 election victory celebration.

Senator Joe Manchin’s political views

Recently, Manchin has presented himself as somewhat of a stumbling block for several key aspects of Democratic proposals on the table. He opposes paid leave for family and medical reasons, citing the need for Congress to be able to fund such a program.

Manchin's vote will be crucial to the potential passage of the new bill to address climate change and social policy. Although top Congressional leaders have been working to hammer out compromises in recent days, such as a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket prescription costs for older Americans, Manchin may stop the bill from passing.

Although Manchin hails from a Republican state, he is part of the Democratic party. His hard line on the bill has frustrated fellow Democrats hoping to pass their legislation in the coming days and weeks.

“Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country,” said Missouri representative Cori Bush, The New York Times reported.

Manchin insisted, “I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward, but I’m equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country.” The Senator has expressed reservations about both the structure and the cost of the proposal, although Democrats have already reduced the price from $3.5 trillion to $1.85 trillion.

