Senator Joe Manchin Holds Out On Democratic Bill—What's His Net Worth Today?

A senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, has the potential to derail the hopes of Democrats and Joe Biden for a successful vote on their $1.85 trillion proposal. Although top Congressional leaders have been working to create compromises to secure the passage of their social policy and climate change bill, Sen. Manchin continues to be a holdout .

Senator Joe Manchin has served in the U.S. Senate for the state of West Virginia since 2010. Prior to that, he held the office of the governor of West Virginia for six years and secretary of state from 2000 to 2004.

The 74-year-old senator has been in his current office since 2010 . He says that he is committed to working in a bipartisan manner, collaborating with Democrats and Republicans to bring real solutions, and serves on several committees.

After a failed campaign for governor in 1996, Manchin served as West Virginia’s secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. Senator Manchin won his bid for the office of governor of West Virginia, holding that office from 2005 until 2010, when he ran to take Sen. Byrd’s vacated Senate seat.

In 1982, Manchin was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates , where he served until 1986. From 1986 to 1992, he served as a West Virginia Senator for the 14th district, followed by a term from 1992 to 1996 serving the 13th district of the state.

Manchin earns an annual salary of $174,000 according to the base salary of U.S. Senators. In April 2021, his wife Gayle Manchin was confirmed to the post of federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, which pays $163,000 annually. His net worth may be about $5 million , according to Exactnetworth.com.

Senator Joe Manchin’s political views

Recently, Manchin has presented himself as somewhat of a stumbling block for several key aspects of Democratic proposals on the table. He opposes paid leave for family and medical reasons, citing the need for Congress to be able to fund such a program.

Manchin's vote will be crucial to the potential passage of the new bill to address climate change and social policy. Although top Congressional leaders have been working to hammer out compromises in recent days, such as a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket prescription costs for older Americans, Manchin may stop the bill from passing.

Although Manchin hails from a Republican state, he is part of the Democratic party. His hard line on the bill has frustrated fellow Democrats hoping to pass their legislation in the coming days and weeks.

As we work through the text of the legislation I would hope all of us will continue to deal in good faith and do what is right for the future of the American people. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 28, 2021

“Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country,” said Missouri representative Cori Bush, The New York Times reported.