Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Switched Political Parties — What's Her Net Worth?

Sinema took on the role of U.S. Senator (for Arizona) in January 2019 and her current term ends in January 2025. Prior to this, Sinema served as a member of the U.S. House where she represented Arizona’s 9th district from 2013 to 2019. Between 2005 and 2010, Sinema represented District 15. She then reportedly resigned in 2012 so that she would be able to run for a seat in Congress.