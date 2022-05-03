Redbox’s (RDBX) Short Interest Is Modest for a Meme Stock

As B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold told reporters, “While we have remained positive on the opportunity for RDBX [Redbox] to monetize a customer demographic that, we believe, has remained firmly in place during the pandemic (i.e., late technology adopters and price-sensitive consumers), it was a need for financing to get the company through the current movie-title dry spell that pushed the stock down to the $2 level (with bankruptcy a definite possibility at that time).”