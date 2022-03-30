Latest Meme Stocks for Investors in 2022 as Reddit Mania Resumes

The sell-off in meme stocks started in the second half of 2021 and intensified in 2022. Investors shunned speculative names as well as growth stocks amid the steep rise in bond yields. As investors pivoted towards fundamentally strong value stocks, meme stocks came under severe pressure. However, as the U.S. stocks markets rebounded from their lows, the law of gravity was at play in meme stocks and some of them have seen a massive upwards price action.