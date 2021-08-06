Plug Power Stock Looks Like a Good Buy, Could Rise Higher in 2021

Hydrogen fuel cell stocks have been very volatile in 2021. Plug Power (PLUG) stock is down 19 percent YTD and trades at only about one-third of its 52-week highs. PLUG stock was trading higher in premarket on Aug. 6 as markets approved its earnings release. What’s the forecast for PLUG stock and how high can the fuel cell company go in 2021?

Earlier this year, PLUG identified an accounting error and in consultation with KPMG, it reinstated the earnings. These were largely related to non-cash charges. Plug Power has a dubious distinction of posting negative revenues. It posted negative revenues last year. Royal Caribbean also posted negative revenues in the third quarter of 2020. PLUG stock fell after the news. While the stock recovered somewhat, it continues to trade near its 2021 lows.

Plug Power's Q2 2021 earnings

Plug Power released its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 on Aug. 5 after the markets closed. The company reported net revenues of $124.6 million in the quarter, which were 83 percent higher than the same quarter in 2020. The revenues were ahead of analysts' expectations.

Meanwhile, the company’s bottom line was worse than expected and it posted an operating loss of $89.6 million in the quarter compared to $26.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. There were a lot of one-time expenses in the quarter including costs related to the reinstatement of accounts.

The company also incurred higher costs due to higher hydrogen sourcing costs amid force majeure. The company also terminated the relationship with a fuel vendor and shifted to new providers, which led to higher costs. It incurred a large cost for shifting to new providers but sees it leading to better cost dynamics in the future as it says that the current vendor "escalated prices egregiously."

